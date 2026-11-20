How does a fixed deposit interest calculator work?

The fixed deposit interest calculator performs the interest calculation that is required for the details entered by you and gives an indicative value of the maturity or interest payout.

Typically, the following inputs are needed for the calculation:

Deposit Amount: The principal amount to be deposited by you

Interest Rate: The interest rate per year for the deposit made by you

Tenure: Number of months/years for which you have chosen

Payout Type: Cumulative or non-cumulative

Frequency of Payout: Monthly, Quarterly, Half-yearly, Annually

Category of Investor: Ordinary or senior citizen

Any change in any input will change the indicative value.