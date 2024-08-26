A Business Owner’s Guide to Stable Income: Managing Finances During Lean Months

advertisement
Running a business can be one of the most rewarding career choices. It offers autonomy, creativity and the potential to earn even more. You can be your own boss, pursue your passions and directly reap the rewards of your hard work. However, not all businesses can provide a consistent income.
For most businesses, incomes fluctuate throughout the year. This irregular income pattern can make it difficult to cover both personal and business expenses, jeopardizing your financial stability. Let’s explore some practical ways to achieve this stability, that can support you even during those rocky times.
Before starting a new business venture, its important to weight its pros and cons. No business can promise 100% profitability. A lot of businesses experience sinusoidal growth curves, where revenue does not follow a predictable path. Instead, it goes through regular cycles of increase and decrease like waves. These waves can represent various factors like revenues peaking during busy seasons and dipping during slow periods.
For instance, agriculture and farming is one such sector that has surprisingly gained significant popularity amongst the newer generation. According to India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 45.5% of the country's workforce was employed in agriculture in 2021–2022. This means that a substantial portion of India's workforce is involved in this sector, contributing around 17% of the country's GDP. However, agriculture is a highly risky venture since most crops are climate-dependent, and income varies with seasonal harvests and market prices.
Freelance professionals also face fluctuating income based on the availability of projects. The freedom to work independently, free from the constraints of a traditional office, is gaining a lot of popularity. In fact by 2025, freelancers are expected to constitute 50% of India's workforce. However, during periods of less or no work, the uncertainty about the future can be daunting for them too. This is why having savings is crucial.
Similarly, revenue in the tourism and hospitality sectors spikes during peak seasons and drops during off-seasons. COVID-19 pandemic is one such great example. A report by the International Monetary Fund states that Seychelles benefited from increased tuna exports during the pandemic. But these additional earnings were only a fraction of what they earn from tourism.
Consumers tend to shift their spending patterns and behaviors, often in unpredictable ways, which also impacts how the retail businesses operate. This industry typically sees a surge in sales during festivals or holidays but slows down at other times, making it highly sensitive to market fluctuations. As a result, the retail sector is often the most heavily impacted during periods of economic uncertainty. Profits are not guaranteed for all 12 months of the year in any of these sectors.
Managing finances effectively in such a business environment requires strategic planning and disciplined execution. Here are some strategies you can consider:
|Strategy
|Benefits
|Savings and emergency funds
|Ensures financial stability during low-income periods, protecting both business and family needs.
|Budgeting for variability
|Maintains financial balance and prevents overspending, ensuring long-term sustainability.
|Diversifying income sources
|Reduces reliance on a single income source, increasing resilience against economic downturns. Research shows that businesses with diversified income streams are 30% more likely to survive economic downturns.
|Investing in insurance and savings plans
|Provides financial stability, predictability, and family protection during uncertain times.
Insurance and long-term savings plans play a vital role when it comes to achieving a regular income. They also ensure that your family is protected against unforeseen circumstances. One such plan is HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage that has been designed to provide guaranteed regular income, making it an ideal choice for professionals who face irregular earnings.
Under this plan you get:
A steady income stream regardless of business fluctuations.
Guaranteed tax-free income along with cash bonus.
99.5% claim settlement ratio.
Life coverage up to age 100.
Imagine a freelance graphic designer who relies on client projects for income. During peak seasons, their income is substantial, but during off-seasons, it can be almost negligible. By investing in HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage, they can ensure that a guaranteed income continues to flow, allowing them to meet their family's needs without worry.
Achieving financial stability in the face of fluctuating income requires thoughtful planning, adaptability and the discipline to make correct financial decisions. By understanding unique challenges of your industry, you can create a more predictable plan for your business. Even in lean months, a well-managed approach to finances can help you maintain stability, letting you focus on growth and long-term success.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)