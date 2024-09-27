The Skill and Thrill of Playing Fantasy Sports on Platforms

advertisement
India’s booming fantasy sports ecosystem comprises 18 crore fantasy sports users and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30% till FY27, as per a 2023 report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte. Being a skill-based format, fantasy sports allows users to leverage their sports knowledge and analytical skills to select real-life players and create their own virtual sports team. Virtual teams created by different users compete against each other during a live match.
Fantasy sports can only be played during upcoming matches sanctioned by official sports organizations or federations. Users can engage with any sports of their choice, be it cricket, hockey, kabbadi, or football. They can browse through existing contests and select one based on their preferred criteria, such as entry amount, number of players, prize amount, and more.
Free-to-play contests are also available for those who do not wish to enter paid contests. Most platforms also allow users to create their own private contests and leagues so they can play with friends, family, and colleagues. Once users have created their fantasy teams, they must ensure that all changes to their team are made before a match begins.
After a match begins, users can simply sit back and enjoy their favourite sports while also learning from other teams in their contest. Fantasy sports contestants are ranked based on the points collected by their chosen players during the live match. The highest ranking contestant is declared a winner once the match concludes.
Fantasy sports has boosted sports viewership in India with users following sporting events more closely than before. Social ties and connections also become stronger as close friends and families connect digitally and bond over their enthusiasm for sporting events.
