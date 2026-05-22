What Every Second-Hand Bike Owner Should Know Before Hitting The Road

1. Get the documentation right from day one

One of the first things you should focus on is the documentation. While the bike may look fine on the outside, incomplete or incorrect paperwork can create serious issues in the future. It is important to ensure that the Registration Certificate (RC) is properly transferred to your name and that all details match accurately.

Along with the RC, check the insurance policy, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and any service records available. Even small discrepancies in documents can lead to delays during resale or complications during insurance claims. Taking the time to verify everything at the beginning makes ownership smoother and stress-free.