We Spoke To Women Who Froze Their Eggs, Here's What They Wish They Had Known

Note: This article is written for Birla Fertility & IVF by Dr. Parachi Banera, who is an expert in Assisted Reproductive Technology.

Priya, 34, a product manager in Bengaluru, made her decision on a Tuesday afternoon between two back-to-back work calls. She had been thinking about it for months, the biology, the cost, the what-ifs. She booked a consultation, went alone, and told nobody except her closest friend. "I didn't want opinions," she says. "I just wanted to do it."

She did. And six months later, when asked what she wishes she had known before starting, she laughs not bitterly, but with the particular exhaustion of someone who learned everything the hard way. "Almost everything," she says. "I wish I had known almost everything."

Priya is not alone. As egg freezing quietly moves from niche medical procedures to a conversation happening in offices, group chats, and therapy rooms across urban India. A growing number of women are emerging on the other side of the process with a clear message: the information available before you start is nowhere near enough.

We spoke to several women who have been through it. Here is what they want you to know.