How Drishti Went From a Support Engineer to a Data Scientist at Swiggy!

In the lively city of Gurugram, Drishti Rawat's journey from a Support Engineer to a Data Scientist at Swiggy is nothing short of remarkable. Her story is a powerful testament to dedication, hard work, and the right guidance.
Read Drishti's inspiring transformation, made possible through OdinSchool's comprehensive Data Science Course.
Drishti's passion for technology began early in her academic journey. After completing her Bachelor's in Computer Applications (BCA) in 2020, she secured a one-month internship at an American financial company. This experience ignited her interest in machine learning and data science, prompting her to pursue a Master's in Computer Applications (MCA), which she completed in 2022.
While pursuing her MCA, Drishti began her professional career at Tech Mahindra as an Associate Customer Support Engineer. Her role involved working on various Google projects, primarily focusing on backend processes. Balancing her studies and job was challenging, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Drishti viewed this period as an opportunity rather than a setback, leveraging work-from-home options, virtual meetings, and online resources to manage her time effectively.
"Time management and prioritizing tasks were crucial," she recalls. "Dedication to my goals kept me going."
Drishti's quest for a clear learning path led her to YouTube, but the scattered information left her more confused than enlightened. It was then that she discovered OdinSchool, which offered everything she was looking for - the perfect fee structure, a comprehensive curriculum, and robust job assistance.
Joining OdinSchool's Data Science Course marked a significant turning point in her career. The course not only covered the practical aspects of data science but also included behavioral skills training and resume-building sessions. "The capstone projects were a game-changer", Drishti notes. "They strengthened my portfolio and prepared me for real-world challenges."
In her previous role, Drishti's tasks were repetitive, leaving her craving for more stimulating work. Despite her efforts, salary hikes were minimal, leading to frustration. However, her determination paid off when she completed the Data Science Course at OdinSchool. On May 2nd, she joined Swiggy as a Data Scientist, receiving almost a 100% salary hike!
At Swiggy, every day presents new adventures filled with exciting challenges. "I’m really thankful to OdinSchool for this incredible career opportunity," Drishti says with a smile. "The practical training, coupled with soft skills and resume-building sessions, made all the difference."
Drishti's journey underscores the importance of dedication and continuous learning. Her story serves as a shining example for anyone looking to transition into a new career. "If you’re committed to your goals and manage your time well, nothing is impossible" she advises.
Drishti's success story is a powerful reminder that with the right mindset and support, dreams can be achieved. At OdinSchool, her journey is a proud chapter in their legacy of empowering careers. Many more success stories like hers continue to inspire future OdinGrads.
