Dr. Latha Kiran Krishna Rajendran: A Voice In AI-Driven Precision Oncology

As artificial intelligence, genomics, and computational medicine reshape healthcare worldwide, the demand for professionals capable of bridging clinical practice with technological innovation has never been greater.

Among a growing group of physician-scientists contributing to this transformation is Dr. Latha Kiran Krishna Rajendran, MBBS, an Indian physician, clinical researcher, inventor, author, peer reviewer, and healthcare innovator whose work spans precision oncology, predictive healthcare systems, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and translational medicine.

Over the past several years, Dr. Rajendran has built a multidisciplinary portfolio extending far beyond traditional clinical practice. Her work includes thirteen Scopus-indexed research publications, multiple patented healthcare technologies, scientific books, international conference leadership roles, and extensive contributions to scientific peer review. Collectively, these activities have attracted increasing recognition across healthcare, research, and innovation communities.

At a time when healthcare systems are seeking new approaches to personalize treatment, predict disease progression, and integrate increasingly complex biological data, Dr. Rajendran's work reflects a broader shift toward data-driven and AI-enabled medicine.