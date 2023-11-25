Leading Lawyer Dr. Kislay Pandey Urges Accountability Mechanism for Government

It is crucial to establish mechanisms that hold the government accountable as a data custodian, said Dr Kislay Pandey, a leading corporate lawyer of India. The DPDPA already exhibits industry-friendly characteristics when it comes to financial data and is in accordance with established regulatory standards. Nonetheless, achieving harmony among data processors and fiduciaries is essential to create an equitable environment across various sectors. Specific measures need to be taken to explicitly regulate emerging technologies like AI and tapping into their potential to bolster data protection. “To reinforce the legislation's strength, it is imperative that we incorporate emerging technologies within its framework. It is impractical to revise the legislation every time a new technology emerges. Simultaneously, we must take measures to prevent unnecessary fragmentation of the law”, Dr Kislay Pandey explains. He further said, “To ensure the efficacy of data protection and privacy regulation in India, it is vital to establish mechanisms for holding government accountable as significant data custodians. There should be further clarity in definitions to provide exemptions for data storage for legitimate purposes.”. Dr Pandey is a top Supreme Court Lawyer specializing in Corporate and Data laws and was part of many key discussions that led to this policy formulation.