B.S.M. Dnyananand School Principal Dr. Anjali Pandey Wins Top Educator Award

B.S.M. Dnyananand School is celebrating a proud moment as its Principal, Dr. Anjali Pandey, has been honoured with the Best Educator 2025 Award at Vijaybhoomi University. This recognition highlights her exceptional contribution to the field of education, her forward-thinking leadership, and her dedication to nurturing students for a world that is constantly evolving.

The event brought together leading educators, researchers, and policymakers from across the country. Dr. Pandey’s recognition stood out as a reflection of her tireless commitment to modern education and her efforts to create an environment where learning is both meaningful and transformative.