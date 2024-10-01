From Screen Strain to Clear Vision: The Tech Revolution by SILK™ Surgery

Glasses can be a daily struggle for millions of people. Whether it’s dealing with foggy lenses during the rainy season, the frustration of cleaning them every few hours, or just the simple inconvenience of having something perched on your nose all day, living with spectacles isn’t always easy.

Near-sightedness, or myopia, often starts young and can worsen over time. Add in the rise of screen time—whether for work or scrolling through social media—and the problem is only growing.

But what if there was a way to permanently ditch your glasses?