Disability No Bar: If We Can Do It, So Can You

Designing disable inclusive workspaces
Courtesy - iStock
There are multiple challenges that persons with disabilities have to overcome everyday - in their community, at their workplace, in social gatherings.
This International Day for Persons With Disability, The Quint in association with Accenture brings to you inspiring stories of persons with disabilities who have achieved their dreams because of their abilities and despite their disabilities.
Sweta Poddar is a creative designer who did not let her hearing disability stop her from achieving her creative aspirations.
As a graphic designer, Sweta supports teams across Accenture in North America, Europe, and the Far East. At Accenture, she works on ideating and designing PowerPoint presentations and communication assets key for internal and external dialogues. Communication channels and tools such as Microsoft Teams, email and chat meetings, alongwith live closed captions, have helped her build a rapport with colleagues and understand their requirements.
Sweta Poddar with her son
Parag Borawake
Similarly, Parag Borawake did not let the limited vision in one eye bar him from pursuing his dreams of decoding the latest technology. An Application Development Senior Analyst, Parag suffered from hemiplegia in 2005 and became an Automation Specialist. He has been working in SAP SuccessFactors capability in automation testing and handling the latest in HR automation technology. In other words, he helps companies automate HR activities—right from recruitment, and onboarding to payroll. It results in higher productivity by eliminating the monotony in HR processes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)