How Dilpreet Shah Singh Is Documenting South Asian Talent In America

South Asian culture in America is no longer waiting to be noticed. It is present in fashion weeks, film premieres, concert halls, luxury campaigns, weddings, red carpets and private rooms where history is often made before the public sees it. For New York-based photographer Dilpreet Shah Singh, the work has become about documenting that presence with care, speed and instinct.

Over the past few years, Dilpreet has photographed across fashion, film, music, weddings and cultural events, building a body of work that reflects the growing visibility of South Asian talent in the United States. His camera has followed actors, artists, designers, musicians, public figures, creators and brands through moments that are both personal and public.

His assignments have connected him to names and platforms such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anupam Kher, Rasika Dugal, Atif Aslam, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, Princess Gauravi Kumari, Masoom Minawala, Brown Girl Magazine, New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala. Across these spaces, Dilpreet’s work is not limited to photographing people who are already visible. It is also about preserving the moments around that visibility: the preparation, the movement, the atmosphere, the emotion and the cultural weight behind it.