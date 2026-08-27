How Dilpreet Shah Singh Is Documenting South Asian Talent In America

advertisement
South Asian culture in America is no longer waiting to be noticed. It is present in fashion weeks, film premieres, concert halls, luxury campaigns, weddings, red carpets and private rooms where history is often made before the public sees it. For New York-based photographer Dilpreet Shah Singh, the work has become about documenting that presence with care, speed and instinct.
Over the past few years, Dilpreet has photographed across fashion, film, music, weddings and cultural events, building a body of work that reflects the growing visibility of South Asian talent in the United States. His camera has followed actors, artists, designers, musicians, public figures, creators and brands through moments that are both personal and public.
His assignments have connected him to names and platforms such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anupam Kher, Rasika Dugal, Atif Aslam, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, Princess Gauravi Kumari, Masoom Minawala, Brown Girl Magazine, New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala. Across these spaces, Dilpreet’s work is not limited to photographing people who are already visible. It is also about preserving the moments around that visibility: the preparation, the movement, the atmosphere, the emotion and the cultural weight behind it.
At the Prime Video and Brown Girl Magazine advance screening of The Bluff in New York, Dilpreet photographed and filmed Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside director Frank E. Flowers and actor Ismael Cruz Córdova. The event brought together film, streaming, South Asian media and community presence in one room. His role covered the public-facing side of the evening, but also the details that give an event its memory: the Q&A, audience reactions, interactions and the energy around Chopra Jonas’s appearance.
At the 25th Annual New York Indian Film Festival, Dilpreet photographed Anupam Kher during the North American premiere of Tanvi The Great. The event became even more significant when Robert De Niro attended in support of Kher. Dilpreet’s photograph of the two actors together in New York became part of the public record of that moment, circulating across news, entertainment and social media platforms.
Music has also played a role in his growing archive. For Atif Aslam’s New York concert at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Dilpreet served as videographer and editor for the official aftermovie. The project moved differently from a film premiere or fashion event. It required reading a live performance in real time, following stage movement, audience response and the emotion of a South Asian artist performing for a large diaspora audience.
Fashion remains one of the strongest threads in Dilpreet’s work. At New York Fashion Week, he has photographed designer shows, backstage moments, creators, public figures and brand events. His work with Bibhu Mohapatra and Tanishq placed him within a luxury fashion and jewelry collaboration, while his coverage of CaratLane’s New York Fashion Week debut connected his photography to an Indian jewelry brand entering a larger international fashion conversation.
Then came the Met Gala, where Dilpreet photographed Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Princess Gauravi Kumari during their 2026 appearance in New York. The assignment was quiet, controlled and high-pressure, built around private preparation before one of fashion’s most watched public events. For Dilpreet, it represented the kind of trust that defines his work: being invited into important rooms before the moment becomes global.
Taken together, these assignments form more than a portfolio. They create a visual archive of South Asian talent, ambition and cultural presence in America. Dilpreet’s work reflects a generation of artists, actors, designers, musicians and public figures moving through global spaces with confidence. His photographs help make those moments last.