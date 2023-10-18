Decoding Fantasy Sports: A Virtual Playground For Ardent Sports Fans

Fantasy sports are online games where sports enthusiasts make their virtual teams of real players of a selected sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. This performance is then converted into points that are compiled and totaled according to a roster selected by each fantasy team's manager.

India boasts as one of the fastest growing markets of fantasy sports in the world, with over 300 fantasy sports platforms having a user base of over 180 million.

In India, fantasy cricket has surged in popularity in the last two decades. In fact, Indian fantasy sports platforms reportedly increased revenue by 24 per cent to Rs 2,800 crore during the IPL 2023 compared to Rs 2,250 crore the previous year.

Platforms like Dream11, MyTeam11, and Mobile Premier League (MPL) have become household names, allowing millions to make their dream teams and compete against one other.