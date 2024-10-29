Only 7% of Daughters Get Equal Inheritance: What Can a Mother Do About It?

Will of Change

To make it easy for families to take that first step, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic has introduced a Will of Change format. This is a simple will template that states that inheritance should be equally divided among all heirs. They’ve made it super accessible too—just visit willofchange.com and you’ll get the template. It’s a practical solution that puts the power to change things right into the hands of families.

As part of this campaign, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic has released a beautiful film that captures the emotional realities of inheritance decisions. It stars Shefali Shah and Manish Chaudhari as a modern Indian couple navigating the age-old bias in inheritance.

In the film, the father decides to transfer his assets solely to his son, leaving his daughter out of the picture. But then the mother—played by Shefali Shah—takes a stand for her daughter, challenging her husband’s decision. It’s an incredibly powerful reminder of how change can begin at home, with one conversation.

You can watch the ad film here: