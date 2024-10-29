Only 7% of Daughters Get Equal Inheritance: What Can a Mother Do About It?

advertisement
In India, equal inheritance rights for daughters have long been guaranteed on paper. Yet, despite these legal protections, the reality is far more troubling. According to a study by ITC, only 7% of Indian daughters actually receive equal inheritance through a will. This statistic shows the persistence of deep-rooted societal biases that continue to favour sons over daughters in matters of family property.
And it makes you wonder: where does that leave us in terms of gender equality and women’s financial independence? Can mothers help tackle this? Let’s break it down.
While laws like the Hindu Succession Act of 2005 guarantee daughters’ equal rights to inherit ancestral property, many families still cling to patriarchal traditions. Sons are seen as the “natural” heirs, while daughters, are viewed as temporary family members, or as paraya dhan—belonging to someone else.
This form of discrimination can have serious consequences for women. If you look at it, inheritance is not just a financial issue, it’s a matter of equality and empowerment. When daughters are denied an equal share, they lose out on the opportunity to build a financially secure future. This lack of financial independence often forces women into a cycle of dependence on male relatives, limiting their ability to make life choices on their own terms.
For many women, owning property is one of the most important ways to accumulate wealth and ensure long-term financial stability. Without an inheritance, many women face obstacles when trying to acquire assets, invest in education, or build their own businesses. This isn’t just a personal setback—it's a missed opportunity for women to contribute fully to their families’ financial futures.
In contrast, sons who inherit family wealth are often in a better position to build upon those resources. This exclusion of women hinders the progress of society as a whole.
There is hope, and it starts with mothers. Mothers hold the key to breaking this cycle. As some of the most influential figures within a family, mothers have the power to challenge outdated traditions and advocate for their daughters’ equal rights. And it’s not just about setting an example for the next generation—it’s about taking real, actionable steps.
This is where Sunfeast Mom’s Magic found a solution. They’ve recognized the power mothers hold and have launched the Will of Change campaign, designed to empower mothers to take a stand and ensure equal inheritance for their daughters. The campaign encourages mothers across India to become champions of change within their families by ensuring their wills guarantee equal division of property—regardless of gender.
To make it easy for families to take that first step, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic has introduced a Will of Change format. This is a simple will template that states that inheritance should be equally divided among all heirs. They’ve made it super accessible too—just visit willofchange.com and you’ll get the template. It’s a practical solution that puts the power to change things right into the hands of families.
As part of this campaign, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic has released a beautiful film that captures the emotional realities of inheritance decisions. It stars Shefali Shah and Manish Chaudhari as a modern Indian couple navigating the age-old bias in inheritance.
In the film, the father decides to transfer his assets solely to his son, leaving his daughter out of the picture. But then the mother—played by Shefali Shah—takes a stand for her daughter, challenging her husband’s decision. It’s an incredibly powerful reminder of how change can begin at home, with one conversation.
You can watch the ad film here:
To join the movement, visit willofchange.com to learn more about the issue and make a personal pledge to support equal inheritance.
