CUET UG 2026: Supergrads Releases Exam Analysis

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The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 successfully completed its first three days of examinations from May 11 to May 13 across centers nationwide.
With lakhs of students appearing for the country’s largest undergraduate entrance examination, aspirants closely tracked paper trends, difficulty levels, and important topics across subjects.
Supergrads by Toprankers, one of India’s leading CUET preparation platforms, has released its first cut analysis based on student feedback collected during Day 1 to Day 3 of the examination.
The analysis highlights major question trends, subject-wise difficulty levels, and recurring topics observed in the opening phase of the exam.
According to experts, CUET 2026 remained largely NCERT-focused while showing a noticeable increase in conceptual, statement-based, and application-oriented questions across multiple subjects.
CUET UG 2026 continues to follow the computer-based test format introduced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with students appearing in different subject combinations across multiple slots.
The exam includes:
Language papers -50 Questions
Domain-specific subjects- 50 Questions
General Aptitude Test (GAT)- 50 Questions
Across the first three days, students observed that the paper structure remained familiar, with no major surprise elements in terms of pattern or interface. However, the nature of questions reflected a gradual shift from direct factual recall to interpretation-based assessment.
The first three days of the exam, as per the official CUET 2026 Analysis published by Supergrads reflected a balanced yet increasingly conceptual paper pattern.
While English remained manageable with a mix of vocabulary and grammar-based questions, domain subjects saw a noticeable rise in statement-based and assertion-reasoning questions.
The General Aptitude Test (GAT) was comparatively lengthy due to logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and current affairs questions, making time management a key challenge for students.
The English section remained manageable across all three days, with major questions from reading comprehension, vocabulary, idioms, phrasal verbs, grammar, tenses, and sentence rearrangement.
The GAT section was comparatively lengthy and included questions from logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, current affairs, general knowledge, and data interpretation.
Accountancy papers were concept-based, with major questions from Computerised Accounting, journal entries, accounting ratios, and fundamentals of accounting.
History remained largely NCERT-focused, with important questions from chronology, assertion-reasoning, source-based passages, Constitution-related topics, and the Revolt of 1857.
Political Science papers featured statement-based and conceptual questions from Globalisation, Emergency, India-China relations, and political developments.
Economics papers focused heavily on numericals and conceptual clarity, with major topics including National Income, aggregate demand and supply, graphs, and Macroeconomics.
Business Studies remained student-friendly with mostly NCERT-based questions from Principles of Management, Financial Management, business environment, and case-study concepts.
Based on Toprankers’ preliminary analysis, the following trends are becoming increasingly visible in CUET UG 2026:
Strong NCERT dependency across subjects
Increased use of statement-based questions
More analytical and interpretation-driven papers
Vocabulary and grammar receiving equal emphasis in English
Greater importance of time management
Rise in case-study and passage-oriented questions
Experts believe these trends validate the importance of conceptual preparation over memorization-based learning.
Toprankers will continue releasing detailed shift-wise and subject-wise CUET 2026 analysis throughout the examination window, including expected difficulty trends, important topics, and preparation insights for upcoming shifts.
Free live analysis sessions, memory-based questions, and strategy resources for upcoming CUET papers are available on Toprankers.
With CUET 2026 continuing until May 31, aspirants appearing in upcoming shifts are advised to focus on NCERT revision, mock-test practice, and time-management strategies to adapt effectively to the evolving paper pattern.