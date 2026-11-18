Paying utility bills with a credit card has become a household habit. The amount was already payable, and using a card added points or cashback without buying anything extra.

This worked until utility payments earned the normal reward rate. In 2026, some cards offer fewer points for these bills, stop rewards after a monthly amount, or add a fee beyond a separate limit.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directions require issuers to publish card charges and show a convenience fee before payment. Income-tax reporting has another rule for high annual credit card bill payments.

The changes affect the same monthly habit, but one decides the reward, another the fee, and the tax rule records annual repayments. Let’s understand in detail.