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Paying utility bills with a credit card has become a household habit. The amount was already payable, and using a card added points or cashback without buying anything extra.
This worked until utility payments earned the normal reward rate. In 2026, some cards offer fewer points for these bills, stop rewards after a monthly amount, or add a fee beyond a separate limit.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directions require issuers to publish card charges and show a convenience fee before payment. Income-tax reporting has another rule for high annual credit card bill payments.
The changes affect the same monthly habit, but one decides the reward, another the fee, and the tax rule records annual repayments. Let’s understand in detail.
A card can offer rewards on general purchases while treating utility spending differently. The difference is usually found in the exclusions, not in the main reward headline.
Points may continue only up to a monthly limit, leaving later bills without rewards. Another card may give a lower rate from the first payment, while some exclude the category.
The payment channel also plays a role. Banks and card networks use a Merchant Category Code (MCC) to identify the merchant type. Paying the provider directly and paying through an app may create different entries for the same bill.
The app may show the right biller name but use another code. The reward entry later gives a better answer than the payment screen.
You may not see this during checkout. It usually becomes clear after the transaction is posted and points are updated.
Read the reward rate, utility cap and redemption value while comparing the best credit card offers.
A missing reward reduces the benefit, while a utility fee creates an actual cost.
Some issuers charge around 1% after utility spending crosses a statement-cycle limit, with Goods and Services Tax (GST) added. One card may charge only the excess, while another applies the fee to the complete utility amount.
A cycle starting mid-month carries payments from two calendar months. An electricity bill paid towards May's end and a broadband bill paid in early June can therefore appear in one statement, despite being treated as different months at home.
The fee limit may also refer to all utility transactions added together. Looking at one bill at a time will not show that total, particularly where family bills are paid using a single card.
Automatic payments make the total less noticeable. A seasonal electricity bill or annual recharge may cross the limit before the statement is generated.
The latest schedule of charges gives the threshold and method; the terms received with an older card may be outdated. Finance charges on an unpaid balance are separate and can cost much more than the points earned.
The ₹10 lakh threshold is often mistaken for a spending limit. It actually concerns payments made against card bills during a financial year.
Under Rule 114E for the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT), non-cash bill payments of ₹10 lakh or more against one or more cards issued to a person are reportable. The cash threshold is ₹1 lakh.
Utility bills are only one part of the annual amount. Groceries, travel, subscriptions or office expenses can take the repayment total across the threshold gradually, without one very large purchase.
It can also happen if a cardholder pays the shared family expenses and receives the money later. The reimbursement explains the source, but it does not remove the original bill payment from the annual record.
Reporting does not make the amount taxable automatically. The declared income will be compared with the bills. If a personal card is used to pay electricity or office costs, statements, bank entries and invoices provide the trail.
If you want to check the eligibility for credit cards, visit the official website of the provider.
Utility bills may still earn value. However, the terms may have changed; applicants who are looking to apply for a credit card online should check the terms to see how the points will be credited, where the cap applies, and the fees.
Also, keep the ₹10 lakh rule in mind; it relates to the annual repayment record, not rewards.