Cookme launches smart packs, bringing transparency to India’s spice racks

India’s spice racks are undergoing a quiet but powerful disruption. Long driven by brand familiarity, colour, and aroma, the spice market is now facing uncomfortable questions around accountability. From evolving conversations around everyday food choices to viral social media debates, transparency has become the most demanded ingredient—especially among Gen Z and young urban households.

The Indian spice market, however, has largely remained opaque. While regulations exist, consumers rarely get visibility into testing parameters, lab results, or supply chain practices. Quality often remains a promise rather than a documented fact. As awareness grows, this gap between claims and clarity is becoming impossible to ignore.

Against this backdrop, Cookme—a fifth-generation business and a brand with a 180-year legacy in the spice industry since 1846, originating from Eastern India—has introduced a significant shift in how quality is communicated. Instead of making louder claims, the brand has chosen transparency through disclosure.