Coming Soon| Inclusivity Drive: Are Industry Leaders Hearing the Billion Voices?

[This story has been produced as part of #ABillionVoices campaign in association with Accenture ahead of #IDPWD2023. Read more about Accenture's Disability Inclusion initiative.]

Persons with disabilities enumerated the multiple challenges that they still have to overcome despite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

This International Day for Persons With Disability, The Quint in association with Accenture presents a panel discussion: Implementing Inclusivity: Are Industry Leaders Hearing the Billion Voices?

Listen to industry voices from the India Inc. corridor as they shed vital insights on how managers and leaders can sensitise and re-structure hiring practices to eradicate unconscious bias against persons with disabilities. Learn, how organisations can become more accessible and accountable for persons with disabilities.

Moderated by Shelly Walia, our panellists include Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director – Global Strategy & Consulting and Sponsor – Disability Inclusion, Accenture in India; Venkataraman S V, Chairman, CII National Committee on Empowerment of PwDs & IBDN and Managing Director, ANZ; Ira Singhal, India's 1st disabled person to top civil services exam, Special Secretary (Education), Arunachal Pradesh and Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato.

Stay tuned for the panel discussion on 18th December on The Quint's YouTube And Facebook channels. #ABillionVoices #IDPWD2023