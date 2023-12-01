Coming Soon - Enabling Employment: The First Step For A Billion Success Stories

[This story has been produced as part of #ABillionVoices campaign in association with Accenture ahead of #IDPWD2023. Read more about Accenture's Disability Inclusion initiative.]

India Inc. organisations are firm advocates of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies that ascertain equal representation for everyone regardless of their diverse backgrounds. They have made significant strides in addressing to the needs of persons with disabilities ever since the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. But there is a gaping disparity.

This International Day for Persons With Disability, The Quint in association with Accenture presents a panel discussion: Enabling Employment: What Is The First Step For A Billion Success Stories? Listen to voices from the community as they share and reflect on their experiences at their workplace and how hiring managers can re-structure recruitment systems to eradicate unconscious bias against persons with disabilities.

Moderated by Shelly Walia, Executive Editor at The Quint, voices at the discussion includes: Shishir Bhatnagar, Nautical Consultant at Anglo Eastern; Ankit Rajiv Jindal, Creator of Mera Mitra, AI chatbot; Pawas Anand, HR Lead - Strategy, Consulting & Corporate Functions, Accenture and Ekta Bhyan, Para Athlete, District Employment Officer at CCS HAU.

Stay tuned for the panel discussion on 4th December on The Quint's YouTube And Facebook channels. #DisabilityInclusion #IDPWD2023