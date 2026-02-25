Meritto's Fee Collection OS Expands With Collexo Terminal For UPI Payments

advertisement
NoPaperForms Solutions Limited today announced the launch of Collexo Terminal, a purpose-built UPI fee collection terminal at finance counters in educational institutions.
NoPaperForms has been steadily building a full-stack operating system for education, spanning student enrollment (Meritto), fee collections and financial operations (Collexo), and Agentic AI for education (Mio AI). Collexo Terminal represents a natural extension of the fee payment layer, bringing fee counter collections into a unified, system-led workflow.
As UPI has become the default payment interface for millions of Indians, institutions are under growing pressure to operate fee counters at network speed, managing fast-moving queues, high transaction density, and near-zero tolerance for exceptions. While much of the student journey has moved online, physical fee counters continue to handle peak transaction volumes during admissions, installment cycles, and examination periods.
However, many institutions still rely on static QR standees and manual confirmation processes that were never designed for institutional-grade fee operations. This often leads to incorrect fee allocations, unidentified credits, mismatched amounts, screenshot-based payment proofs, and reconciliation backlogs that surface at the end of the day.
Collexo Terminal is designed to eliminate these gaps by turning the counter into a structured UPI collection endpoint. With a dynamic, amount-locked QR generated directly from Collexo, every payment is mapped to the correct student and fee head at source, and reconciled automatically in real time. Instead of payments arriving as disconnected credits that require manual clean-up, institutions receive clean, ledger-ready transactions that close instantly inside the system.
Collexo Terminal reflects NoPaperForms’ broader approach to software-first infrastructure, where physical interfaces extend platform capabilities rather than operate in isolation. It is designed to work as part of Collexo’s broader suite of payments and financial products for education, helping institutions bring offline counter collections into a more unified operating view alongside digital fee payments, reminders, settlements, and reporting.
“Institutional systems need room to evolve,” added Gaurav Singh. “We see Collexo Terminal as part of an ongoing effort to reduce fragmentation across fee workflows, not a finish line. As payment behaviors and institutional needs continue to change, this layer will keep evolving with them.”
Collexo is the Operating System for fee collections and payments. It complements the enrollment journey by providing an institution-wide platform for managing collections, and financial interactions with students. It has been built to automate and streamline the entire fee collection process, from fee payments to reconciliation and invoicing.
Collexo is part of NoPaperForms Solutions Limited. Founded in 2017 to simplify the student enrollment process, NoPaperForms has grown into an AI-powered vertical SaaS and embedded payments platform, empowering educational organizations worldwide through a comprehensive suite of products, including Meritto, Collexo, and Mio AI.
For more information, please visit www.collexo.com or www.meritto.com.