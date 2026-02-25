Meritto's Fee Collection OS Expands With Collexo Terminal For UPI Payments

Collexo Terminal reflects NoPaperForms’ broader approach to software-first infrastructure, where physical interfaces extend platform capabilities rather than operate in isolation. It is designed to work as part of Collexo’s broader suite of payments and financial products for education, helping institutions bring offline counter collections into a more unified operating view alongside digital fee payments, reminders, settlements, and reporting.

“Institutional systems need room to evolve,” added Gaurav Singh. “We see Collexo Terminal as part of an ongoing effort to reduce fragmentation across fee workflows, not a finish line. As payment behaviors and institutional needs continue to change, this layer will keep evolving with them.”

About Collexo

Collexo is the Operating System for fee collections and payments. It complements the enrollment journey by providing an institution-wide platform for managing collections, and financial interactions with students. It has been built to automate and streamline the entire fee collection process, from fee payments to reconciliation and invoicing.

Collexo is part of NoPaperForms Solutions Limited. Founded in 2017 to simplify the student enrollment process, NoPaperForms has grown into an AI-powered vertical SaaS and embedded payments platform, empowering educational organizations worldwide through a comprehensive suite of products, including Meritto, Collexo, and Mio AI.

For more information, please visit www.collexo.com or www.meritto.com.