Beyond the Boundary: How Coca-Cola Is Celebrating Women Who Keep India Refreshed

Playing the innings

Take Serena Lingdor who resides in the mist-covered hills of Meghalaya and runs a tiny tea set up by her grandmother decades ago for example. Today, she and her husband run it shoulder-to-shoulder, welcoming travelers from all over the world who stop for a cup of tea, a story, and a chilled beverage. She keeps the shutters open through the drizzle, serving tourists who come to see the famous NohKaLikai Falls and stay for her warmth. What seems like a modest business is, in fact, a symbol of willpower of generations of women who have turned simplicity into self-sufficiency.

Hundreds of kilometres away, in Puri, Odisha, Gayatri Senapati has similarly kept her small store alive for over eleven years. Her humble shop is the go-to place for locals for refreshments. “My favourite drink is Thums Up,” she says with a shy smile, before showing how her shelves are organised with precision. Her regulars stop by for a sense of familiarity, knowing her smile will greet them before she even reaches for the bottle opener.

And then there is Kavita Sawant in Mumbai’s Lalbaug who carries forward her father’s legacy with remarkable strength. What began as a humble roadside food stall has grown into a landmark under her leadership. After her father’s passing, Kavita took charge of the family business, transforming it into a thriving local favourite with the support of her husband, Girish, who proudly insists she should be the face of their success story. The journey was far from easy, but with access to refrigeration, retail guidance, and Coca-Cola’s partnership in providing chilled beverages, Kavita turned every challenge into an opportunity. Today, her stall offers not just delicious street food but also an experience that perfectly captures Mumbai’s fast-paced, community-driven spirit. These women’s worlds may seem miles apart, but they are bound by an invisible thread, that is their ability to find strength in simplicity and transform it into self-reliance.