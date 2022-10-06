This Festive Season Clear All Your Pending Bills With UPI On Paytm

It is that time of the year when you sit back and chill with friends and family. The days when you don't want to worry about work, incomplete tasks, and most importantly - the numerous monthly payments like your rent, electricity, and credit card bills.

Some of you may have scheduled alarms on your phones or early morning reminders from your mothers asking you to clear your dues. But what if you forgot?

Why not try a different, simpler, and faster payment system this festive season by setting up your UPI ID on Paytm?

Begin by entering your mobile number on the Paytm mobile app. You will then receive an SMS on your mobile for verification purposes. Next select your bank name from the list given, to which your phone number is already linked. The app will automatically generate your account details from the bank using your mobile number.

If you are linking your bank account to UPI for the first time, you would be asked to set up a UPI PIN, for which you need to fill out your debit card details. Et voila! You are good to make all your payments through this app.

Now, some of you maybe concerned about how secure this payment process is? What happens in the event if the payment failed? What are the redressal mechanisms in place? How do you ensure the safety of your accounts and so on. We answer all these questions in the above video.

Visit here to know more about UPI on Paytm.