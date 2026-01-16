IIM Kozhikode Alumnus Navneet Jhamb Releases Doublespeak

“In Doublespeak, Navneet Jhamb invites us to pause, reflect, and smile at the paradoxes we so easily normalise. The book is both playful and profound - using wit not as entertainment alone, but as a mirror to our assumptions about leadership, success, and the self. It is heartening to see an IIM Kozhikode alumnus bring together intellectual sharpness and creative courage in a form that speaks deeply to our times.”

Debashis Chatterjee, Director and Professor at the IIM Kozhikode