IIM Kozhikode Alumnus Navneet Jhamb Releases Doublespeak

advertisement
Chronicles of Wit & Wisdom, authored by Navneet Jhamb, was released on January 13, 2026. The launch was graced by Debashis Chatterjee, Director and Distinguished Professor at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, who attended in his personal capacity as an academic, author, and leadership thinker.
The presence of Prof. Debashis Chatterjee at the launch underscored the book’s intellectual orientation and its resonance with contemporary conversations on leadership, ethics, self‑reflection, and the enduring relevance of wisdom.
Doublespeak is a masterclass in satirical nonfiction. In an age where 30‑second attention spans are considered triumphs, the book breaks the mould with bite‑sized wisdom and literary wit. Each chronicle blends encyclopaedical references, social commentary, and uncommon common sense to illuminate the contradictions of modern life and hold up a mirror to the absurdities we accept as normal.
The book features several pointed provocations, including:
• “We insist on meanings, yet we avoid the uncomfortable truths they expose.”
• “We fear being misunderstood yet rarely attempt to understand ourselves.”
Complementing the text are commissioned abstract artworks by Monika Maini, a research scholar and published academic author. Appearing as chapter interludes, her pieces visually echo the book’s exploration of perception, paradox, and lived experience.
A Gold Medallist from IIM Kozhikode and an engineer from MNNIT Allahabad, Navneet Jhamb delights in proving that nothing can mean everything in Doublespeak. From corporate strategy to playful prose, his chronicles blur fact and fiction with wit and wisdom. Armed with irony and unapologetic honesty, he unmasks the elegant absurdities of ambition, work, relationships, and the myths we routinely mistake for meaning.
With its accessible format, sharp wit, and reflective depth, Doublespeak appeals to a wide readership: students, managers, professionals, educators, and general readers who appreciate writing that is thoughtful, playful, and quietly unsettling.
Prof. Debashis Chatterjee is the Director and a distinguished professor at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode. He is a widely respected academic, leadership thinker, and author whose work focuses on leadership, ethics, and the application of Indian wisdom traditions to contemporary organisational contexts. He has taught, written, and advised leaders in India and internationally.
To pre-order the 'Hot New Release': https://qr1.be/52ANEF
To know more about Doublespeak: Doublespeak.online