India At The Crossroads: Choosing Unity Over Division

India stands today at a defining moment in its history, a rising global power, a nation of unmatched diversity, and a society with the potential to lead by example. Yet, one of the gravest threats to this promise does not lie outside our borders, but within. Excessive communal polarization continues to distract us from higher national goals, weakening the very collective strength that brought us this far.

Religious practice, in its truest sense, belongs to the private sphere of individual faith. Who we pray to, or how, should hold no consequence in public life. Unfortunately, whenever India seems to move forward, the shadows of past divisions re-emerge, often fuelled by politics, propaganda, or global forces invested in keeping us fractured. The scars of colonial exploitation and partition remain etched in memory, but the time has come to ask: if every faith preaches forgiveness, compassion, and tolerance, why are we unable to fully embrace them?