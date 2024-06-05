Casa Lontano Celebrates Two Years of Curated Comfort

Casa Lontano celebrates two years
Source: Casa Lontano
Casa Lontano, a collection of exquisite vacation rentals boasting distinct local character and unparalleled comfort, is thrilled to commemorate its second anniversary. Founded by travel enthusiast Tushar Mehrishi, Casa Lontano offers guests the opportunity to escape the ordinary and experience a destination from the inside out.
Casa Lontano isn't just about luxurious accommodations; it's about creating experiences. Each meticulously chosen property reflects its unique surroundings, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the local culture. From mountain escapes offering breathtaking vistas to vibrant beachfront havens where the sound of waves lulls you to sleep, Casa Lontano caters to a diverse range of travel desires.
Tushar Mehrishi, a lawyer by profession and a passionate adventurer at heart, brings his zest for life and appreciation for cultural exploration to Casa Lontano. Driven by the belief that travel is a journey of self-discovery, Tushar curates homes that empower guests to connect with themselves and the places they visit.
In just two years, Casa Lontano has garnered a loyal following of travelers seeking exceptional getaways. "It's incredibly rewarding to see Casa Lontano resonate with people who share our passion for authentic experiences", says Tushar. "We're constantly looking for new and exciting properties to add to our collection, ensuring there's a Casa Lontano waiting to be discovered by every kind of traveler".
Casa Lontano offers a diverse range of properties, including budget stays, immersive experiential accommodations, cozy homes, and convenient hotels, catering to every traveler's needs and preferences.
Casa Lontano properties are nestled in the scenic landscapes of Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bangalore, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Kashmir, offering diverse experiences across these enchanting destinations.
You can discover Casa Lontano's offerings by visiting their website, engaging with them on Instagram for updates and inspiration, and subscribing to their monthly newsletter to stay informed about the latest deals and experiences.
To commemorate their anniversary, Casa Lontano is offering a special discount on bookings made in this month. Get 25% OFF on every booking.
