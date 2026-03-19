The Workplace Is Changing. Can AI Make It More Inclusive?

Leveraging AI to drive inclusion

Inclusion is shaped by the everyday systems people interact with at work. The tools employees use, the way they work with colleagues and the support available for their well-being, all influence how inclusive a workplace feels.

This is where AI can play an important role. When designed thoughtfully, AI-powered systems can make workplaces more accessible for people with different needs and ways of working. For example, some organisations, like Accenture, are introducing AI-enabled wellbeing hubs that offer mental health resources, neuro-inclusion training, and learning opportunities. These tools can help employees better understand different ways of thinking and working, and create environments where more people feel supported. This can be especially meaningful for groups that have historically faced barriers at work, including women navigating leadership pathways, career transitions, or balancing different responsibilities. Instead of replacing human interaction, these technologies can help organisations build systems that encourage empathy, awareness, and collaboration.

At the same time, broader research suggests that AI is changing how work itself is organised. A study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), supported by OpenAI, found that generative AI is reshaping how work happens rather than simply replacing jobs, while also helping improve productivity.

When organisations look at AI through this lens, technology becomes more than just a productivity tool. It can also strengthen workplace culture and support people as they adapt to new ways of working. In other words, reinvention should improve how people experience work itself.