Bye Money Problems: HDFC Life Insurance, Your Solution to A Calmer Life

1. Financial Protection To Your Family

Your policy must be able to ensure that your family is not hard-pressed for money under any circumstances. Whether it is parents or your children, the policy should assure that your family members will be looked after in the event of your untimely demise.

2. Cover Treatment Costs For Critical Illnesses

We are living in increasingly uncertain times and we can all do without having to worry about hospital bills if we are diagnosed with a critical illness. Blame it on all the junk food and unhealthy life choices but you would want your life insurance to cover the treatment costs.

3. Regular Income When Your Salary Dries Up

Most of our youth has been a hustle. Work, save, spend and repeat. This changes when we hit the 60th year. The world tells us that we must retire. But we need money to keep going even if we aren’t earning. Your life insurance can be your source of income and a doorway to a stress-free retirement while you unwind in Goa and enjoy your mimosas!

And HDFC’s Click 2 Protect Life Insurance plan can help you choose a cover which fits your needs from the 3 plan options - Life Protect Option, Life & Critical Illness Option and Income Plus Option. Each of these options provides some or all of the below features:

• Auto balances Death and Critical Illness benefits with increasing age

• Get income payouts from age 60 onwards under Income Plus Option

• Option to avail cover for Whole of Life

The best part of this plan is that it provides benefits as per your altering lifestyle and life stage needs. So, you don’t have to feel guilty about buying that dress. Buy it. Live each day to your fullest. Don’t worry about your tomorrow. Because even after you retire, your life insurance can ensure that you have a continuous source of income. And who knows at 60 you might still be rocking that cocktail dress much like Jennifer Lopez today.