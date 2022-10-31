Why Do People Ghost & How To Avoid Being Ghosted: Bumble's Tips This Halloween

It’s that time of the year again when ghosts, spirits and other kinds of spooky elements enter our lives with much fanfare. While we may enjoy a little bit of ghost tripping around Halloween, nobody likes the actual deed of ghosting in dating situations, no matter what time of the year it happens in.

Ghosting is an unfortunate reality of our dating lives and a lot of us don’t always know the real reason as to why we get ghosted while dating someone.

To understand why ghosting remains so prominent in dating, Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, commissioned a study that found 1 in 5 (21%) Indians who were surveyed who are currently dating or have dated before said that they have been ghosted while dating.

16% of respondents who have been ghosted said they are most likely to get ghosted after a few dates and 14% of respondents who have been ghosted said that they are most likely to get ghosted after confirming being in a relationship.

In fact, over 1 in 10 (11%) respondents who have been ghosted said that it can even happen in the middle of an in-person date.

So why do people ghost someone they're dating? According to Bumble’s study, 27% of Indians surveyed said that silence was better than hurting someone’s feelings and 23% of respondents claim that they wanted to avoid an awkward conversation which is the second most popular reason for ghosting someone while dating.

"At Bumble, we strongly discourage ghosting and believe that it is always better to have an honest and kind conversation if you'd like to not explore a new connection further, or end a relationship," shares Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

“A quick, kind and simple text can help to say that you’re not interested in a graceful and mature way that will leave the both of you with closure and minimal hurt feelings. If you have experienced ghosting and it has impacted your confidence or made you feel disheartened, know that it probably has little to do with you and that most likely your connection has poor communications skills. Move on knowing that they weren’t right for you - there are plenty more people on Bumble who would love the chance to get to know you!” she added.