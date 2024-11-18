blinkX Introduces 'Options Watchlist' to Empower Traders with Real-Time Insights

advertisement
In today’s fast-paced trading environment, the ability to make timely, informed decisions is crucial. Understanding this, blinkX has introduced its latest feature, the Options Watchlist, designed specifically to meet the demands of options traders. This innovative tool provides a dedicated section for tracking options chains across leading indices like NIFTY option chain, BANKNIFTY, FINNIFTY, and more. With the Options Watchlist, blinkX aims to streamline traders' workflows and enhance their ability to monitor market dynamics effortlessly, helping them focus more on strategy and less on navigating data.
Comprehensive Data Access: The Options Watchlist provides access to six strike prices for both out-of-the-money (OTM) and in-the-money (ITM) options across major indices, allowing traders to identify optimal entry and exit points easily.
Built-In Technical Analysis Tools: Equipped with technical analysis features, this tool enables traders to evaluate trends and patterns within options markets. These insights assist traders in refining their strategies based on potential price movements.
Single-Tap Accessibility Across Indices: Traders can access critical information with just one tap, allowing them to react quickly to market changes without navigating through multiple screens, enhancing efficiency across indices.
Expiry Date Sorting for Strategic Planning: The option to sort contracts by expiry dates allows traders to align their trades with specific timelines and market conditions, improving strategy planning.
Real-Time Market Data for Enhanced Decisions: Real-time updates on call and put prices provide traders with the latest market data, enabling informed, data-driven decisions that enhance trading outcomes.
OptionStats Tab for Performance Segmentation: blinkX has introduced an OptionStats tab where traders can view options segmented by key indicators like Volume, Value, and OI Analysis, providing deeper insight into technical performance.
Streamlined User Experience: Designed for both novice and experienced traders, the Options Watchlist’s intuitive interface allows easy navigation through options chains, simplifying the process of finding and analyzing information.
Advanced Option Chain with Order Shortcuts: Traders can access an advanced option chain that provides direct shortcuts for placing orders, making it faster and more convenient to act on market opportunities.
Price-Based Filtering for Quick Analysis: The Options Watchlist enables traders to filter options based on price ranges, such as <₹25, <₹50, <₹75, and <₹100, allowing them to quickly spot potential opportunities that match their trading preferences.
Detailed Option Stats Tab Insights: The Option Stats tab also provides a breakdown of options by top gainers, top losers, OI gainers, OI losers, as well as those active by volume and value—offering traders a well-rounded view of current market movements.
In the past, traders seeking information on options chains often had to navigate multiple sources or sift through scattered data, a process that could be both time-consuming and cumbersome. With blinkX’s Options Watchlist, this crucial information is now consolidated into a single, easy-to-access section, allowing traders to view all relevant data at a glance. This seamless integration not only saves valuable time but also significantly enhances the overall trading experience, enabling traders to focus more on strategy and less on data retrieval.
blinkX, a no brokerage app, has also revolutionized pricing for serious traders with its brokerage-free subscription plans, priced at ₹299 for 2 months and ₹799 for 10 months. These plans come with no per-order pricing, allowing traders to trade unlimited with a simple subscription fee. For example, traders placing 10 orders a day (200 orders a month) would pay ₹4,000 in brokerage with other discount brokers, but with BlinkX, it’s just ₹299 for two months. Those placing 1,000 orders a month could save up to ₹20,000. This pricing truly revolutionizes how active traders manage their costs, making BlinkX the most affordable platform for high-volume traders.
Backed by the expertise of JM Financial, blinkX blends innovative technology with trusted insights to empower traders to make confident and well-researched decisions. With an app rating of 4.7+, blinkX share bazar app offers a platform stability which is highly regarded, giving traders the confidence they need to rely on it for smooth, uninterrupted trading. At blinkX, we’re not just shaping the future of trading; we’re making sure it’s a future where traders can thrive.
Founded in 2022, blinkX by JM Financial is a dynamic platform offering a suite of financial services. The company’s investment portfolio includes equity, currency, derivatives, IPO, equity SIP, mutual funds, and margin funding. With its innovative subscription pricing model and a focus on enhancing the trader experience, blinkX is changing the landscape of trading in India.
