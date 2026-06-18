Top Trading Apps in India 2026: Why Kotak Neo Leads the Market

India's investing landscape looks nothing like it did five years ago. People who once confined themselves to Fixed Deposits (FD) and gold are now exploring stocks, mutual funds, derivatives, and more,the numbers back this up. In FY26, 235 lakh new demat accounts were added until December 2025, pushing the total past 21.6 crore. That is not just growth; that is a fundamental shift in how Indians think about money.

This is where it gets complicated. More accounts mean more platforms competing for users, and not all of them are built the same way. Some are designed for seasoned traders who rely on charts and real-time data. Others are built specifically for first-time investors who find even the word "derivative" intimidating. Choosing the wrong one does not just create friction; it can affect the entire trading experience.

Here is a close look at the top platforms in India for 2026, and what actually sets each one apart.