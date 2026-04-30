Top Samsung Galaxy S Series Phones To Buy In India In 2026

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The Samsung Galaxy S series has a simple reputation in India: The best Android phones money can buy. In 2026, that reputation is fully deserved. The new S26 series arrives with next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Exynos 2600 processors, pro-grade 200MP camera systems with AI-powered photography tools, QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and Galaxy AI features that make everyday tasks from editing photos to drafting messages noticeably easier. For buyers who do not need the very latest model, the S26 series also offers the same flagship-level performance and camera quality at a lower price, making this summer a genuinely good time to upgrade to a Galaxy S series phone.
During the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, you can purchase your preferred Samsung Galaxy S series mobiles at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare specs, camera features, and storage options, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner store including Vijay Sales and Croma across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.
Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S series models available right now, including the best Samsung phone under Rs. 1,00,000:
Price: Rs. 1,07,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,289/month
Why it works: The most compact model in the S26 lineup, with a 6.27-inch FHD+ 120Hz display that fits comfortably in one hand. The Exynos 2600 processor handles gaming, multitasking, and heavy apps with ease, while the 50MP triple camera system covers wide shots, portraits, and landscapes. The right choice for buyers who want the latest S series in a pocketable size.
Price: Rs. 99,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 4,292/month
Why it works: A large 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display and a 4,900 mAh battery make this the best-value big-screen flagship available right now. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a 50MP triple camera system, it delivers everything a power user needs — at a price that is noticeably lower than the S26 Plus.
Price: Rs. 1,19,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 5,150/month
Why it works: The best Samsung phone for photography enthusiasts. The 200MP main camera with ProVisual Engine, four rear lenses, and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance remain highly competitive in 2026 — now at a significantly more accessible price than at launch. An outstanding buy for content creators and photographers who want pro-grade tools without the S26 price tag.
Price: Rs. 1,19,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 4,006/month
Why it works: A large 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,900 mAh battery make this the ideal choice for buyers who watch a lot of content, game regularly, or travel frequently. The Exynos 2600 processor ensures smooth performance across every task, and the 50MP triple camera system handles everyday photography and video with ease.
Price: Rs. 1,50,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 3,748/month
Why it works: The best overall Android flagship available in India in 2026. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the fastest chip on any Android phone, the 200MP main camera with ProVisual Engine delivers professional-quality photos in any lighting condition, and the 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate makes every video, game, and scroll feel exceptional. For buyers who want the absolute best, this is it.
Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.
*Disclaimer: The EMI amount, price, and offers are subject to availability. Check with your nearest partner store for more details.
A Samsung Galaxy S series phone is a meaningful long-term investment, and with Bajaj Finserv, bringing one home does not have to mean a large upfront payment. Here is how to make the purchase simple and affordable:
Browse and compare online: Explore Samsung Galaxy S series models at Bajaj Mall and compare specs, camera features, and storage options before visiting a store.
Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finserv partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.
Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.
Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finserv website.
Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.
Whether you are looking for the best Samsung flagship phone in India in 2026, a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for pro-grade photography, Galaxy A Series mobile for everyday versatility, or a value-packed S25 Ultra at a reduced price, Bajaj Finserv makes bringing one home this summer simple and affordable.