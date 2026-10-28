How To Choose A Printer For PDF Assignments

Calculate costs beyond the purchase price

A student printer should make financial sense across the academic year. Check current Indian prices for replacement cartridges, ink bottles or toner, rather than relying only on the printer's selling price.

For a rough black printing estimate, divide the replacement black supply price by its stated page yield. Add paper separately. This calculation excludes maintenance and assumes the manufacturer's test conditions; it is not a guaranteed cost for your assignments.

Pages containing photographs or large graphics can use more ink than standard test pages. Also check the ink supplied with the exact product bundle, because included quantities can differ.

Which HP models suit different assignment needs?

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2878: Occasional homework

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2878 combines colour printing, scanning and copying in a cartridge model. Consider it when you print shorter homework files and occasionally need to copy a worksheet.

Its duplex printing is manual, with driver support. You must reload the paper when instructed. Before choosing it for regular, lengthy PDFs, compare replacement cartridge costs with your expected page count.

HP Smart Tank 580 and 585: Regular colour assignments

The HP Smart Tank 580 and HP Smart Tank 585 offer refillable tanks, wireless printing, scanning and copying. They are worth considering for households printing assignments alongside worksheets, charts and revision material throughout the week.

Both require manual duplex printing. Their practical appeal is the refillable ink system for repeated use, rather than automatic handling of long documents. Compare the current bundles and included ink before paying extra for either model.

HP Smart Tank 720: Longer documents on both sides

The HP Smart Tank 720 adds automatic duplex printing. It turns the paper internally, saving you from manually reloading a long assignment. Choose this feature if your institution accepts submissions printed on both sides.

HP lists ISO speeds up to 15 black pages and nine colour pages per minute. These are test figures; document complexity and settings affect actual speed. For frequent printing, automatic duplex may matter more than a small speed difference.

HP Laser MFP 1188w: Mainly black text

The HP Laser MFP 1188w prints in black only and includes scanning, copying and wireless connectivity. It is a sensible shortlist option for text assignments, question papers and reading material when colour carries no essential information.

Its duplex printing is manual. A laser printer does not automatically include automatic duplex, so check that specification explicitly. Colour charts will print in greyscale, which can make similar colours difficult to distinguish.