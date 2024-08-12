Baramulla Youth Unite for Historic Rouf Dance, Setting World Record

"We have been rehearsing for almost a month. Now we feel all the effort was worth it. This is a great achievement and we are proud to be part of the world record," said one of the young participants.

The District Administration, led by Shri Minga Sherpa, DC, ensured the smooth execution of the event. Senior officials from the J&K Cultural Department, Police and NGOs were also present at the historic event and encouraged the participants.

The Chief Guest was Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, Corps Commander of Chinar Corps, while Maj. Gen. Rajesh Sethi, GOC of Dagger Division and Baramulla Brigade Commander, Brigadier Rajat Bhatt, were also present on the occasion.

The Indrani Balan Foundation, led by Shri Punit and Smt. Janhavi Balan, have supported the initiative, continuing their involvement in various development and cultural activities in Baramulla. “This is a shining example of constructive engagement and cooperation between Civil-Military-Industry and the Youth”, said an official from the IBF.