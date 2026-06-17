Ayurveda Reclaims Global Relevance: Scientific Renaissance Rooted In Tradition

For centuries, Ayurveda has been India’s timeless gift to global wellness. Rooted in the classical texts of the Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita, it evolved not merely as a system of treatment, but as a comprehensive philosophy of life. Yet during the colonial and post-colonial phases of medical centralisation, Ayurveda gradually lost institutional prominence. Today, that story is changing — and changing decisively.

India is witnessing a powerful resurgence of Ayurveda, supported by policy reforms, research integration, and global demand for holistic healthcare. The establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH marked a structural shift in recognising traditional systems of medicine as a national asset. From standardisation of pharmacopoeia to global collaborations, the government’s sustained emphasis has provided legitimacy, regulatory clarity, and international visibility to Ayurveda.