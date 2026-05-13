From IPL Spotlight To A ₹2,000 Crore Entrepreneurial Empire

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When entrepreneur and Catalyst Group Founder A.S. Pandit was invited as a distinguished guest during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, it symbolized more than just a high-profile appearance.
It reflected the growing influence of a business leader who has spent the last 15 years building scalable ecosystems that help ordinary individuals become financially independent entrepreneurs.
Today, through Catalyst Group, Catalyst School of Business (CSB), and brands like Growfitz, A.S. Pandit has built a diversified business ecosystem with an estimated enterprise value exceeding ₹2,000 crore, spanning education, FMCG, international trade, and real estate across India and the UAE.
At the core of this ecosystem is Catalyst School of Business (CSB), a hybrid business education platform focused on practical wealth-building skills such as:
- Entrepreneurship
- Export-Import Business
- E-Commerce Brand Building
- Stock Market Education
- AI & Future Skills
- Real Estate Investing
Unlike traditional institutions that emphasize theory, CSB focuses on execution, enabling students and partners to launch real businesses and generate measurable income.
Catalyst School of Business has expanded to 100+ operational centers across India and the UAE, forming one of the fastest-growing entrepreneurial education networks in the region.
Many centers have reportedly built sustainable local businesses by delivering market-driven courses and workshops. Several centers have reached significant monthly revenues, demonstrating the scalability of the model when executed effectively.
The larger vision is to build a nationwide network of entrepreneurs who can create jobs, spread practical education, and strengthen India’s business ecosystem.
The mission of Catalyst Group is simple yet powerful:
To help people become self-sufficient by turning knowledge into income-generating businesses.
Thousands of students and entrepreneurs have leveraged CSB’s training, systems, and mentorship to launch ventures in areas such as:
- Export and international trade
- Amazon and e-commerce brands
- Digital services
- Skill-based education centers
This approach is designed to reduce dependence on traditional employment and encourage long-term wealth creation.
A.S. Pandit, known for his credentials as an educator, entrepreneur, and investor, has consistently advocated one principle:
“Real education should not only provide knowledge—it should create ownership, income, and independence.”
His long-term vision is to build one of the world’s largest entrepreneurial education networks, connecting India and the UAE to create a global skill and business corridor.
The IPL is one of the most visible sporting platforms in the world, attracting top business leaders, investors, and decision-makers.
A.S. Pandit’s presence as a distinguished guest underscores the increasing recognition of entrepreneurs who are creating large-scale impact by helping others build businesses and achieve financial independence.
Catalyst Group is now expanding its footprint further across India and the Middle East, with ambitious plans to:
- Launch in hundreds of additional cities
- Train over one million entrepreneurs
- Strengthen the India–UAE business corridor
- Build globally scalable brands in education and consumer products
For aspiring entrepreneurs, the message is clear:
The most valuable business is the one that helps others become successful.