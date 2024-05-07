Ariel’s New Campaign is Redefining Household Rules with New Focus on HomeTeam

Ariel's new campaign focusses on building a strong HomeTeam #ShareTheLoad
Source: Ariel
Over the past few decades, the world has seen a solid support system building among women, emphasizing on the importance of solidarity among women in various spheres of life. Despite this, many women find themselves burdened with the overwhelming responsibilities of the household.
The ability to pursue career and personal aspirations, as often seen, hinges on their partner's willingness to step up and share the household responsibilities. Behind the façade of routine tasks lies an invisible burden – the mental load that women carry day in and day out. This unrelenting weight not only affects their well-being but also limits their potential for personal and professional growth. When partners share household responsibilities equally, it not only lightens the burden on women but also enables them to pursue their aspirations outside the home. This is the first step towards creating an environment where both partners can thrive both professionally and personally. From managing schedules to worrying about minute family needs, women juggle numerous responsibilities simultaneously, leading to stress and exhaustion. Acknowledging this mental load is essential to promote women's mental health.
In response to these challenges, Ariel announced its new campaign, #ShareTheLoad, aimed to build genuine partnership and shared responsibility within households. For nearly a decade, Ariel India has ignited various discussions around the unequal distribution of domestic duties. With a renewed emphasis on creating mutual responsibility, Ariel is pushing boundaries like never before.
A recent survey commissioned by Ariel suggests that societal attitudes have undergone a significant transformation over time. 72% of women feel that if they are not at home for some time, their households will face problems, while 79% of men agree that their wives call to check on the household when they are away from home. This shift reflects a dramatic change since 2015, with the percentage of men who believed that household chores are solely a woman's job has drastically decreased from 79% to 25%. However, the study also revealed that three out of every four women (75%) find it difficult to mentally disengage from these responsibilities, affecting their health, relationships and career advancement.
In response to these findings, Mukta Maheshwari, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India, and Vice President - Fabric Care, P&G Indian subcontinent, said, “Our mission goes beyond providing superior cleaning products; we aim to foster genuine partnership and equality within households. By understanding the evolving needs of consumers, we strive to rewrite the narrative of gender roles and empower both men and women to share responsibilities equitably. This year, through initiatives like #ShareTheLoad, our aspiration is to cultivate households where it's equally common for men and women to not only share the physical chores like laundry but also share the mental load of household responsibilities”.
#ShareTheLoad focuses on the fact that distributing only the physical tasks is not enough; dividing the mental load is also required to build a solid HomeTeam. By addressing this, Ariel wants to create deeper understanding of the challenges faced by women in managing both professional and domestic roles, while highlighting the integral role of men as allies.
Their latest film, HomeTeams #ShareTheLoad, explores the role of women beyond societal expectations, specifically focusing on women in leadership roles. The protagonist, Aisha, experiences apprehension about leaving for a work trip to Singapore. This reflects a common dilemma amongst women who often worry about their partners' ability to handle household chores in their absence. However, the story takes a heartening turn when Aisha's boss encourages her to leverage her HomeTeam as effectively as her work team. The film illustrates how small moments can lead to significant shifts in perspective, inspiring men who may need a gentle push to genuinely aspire to be equal partners.
Watch the ad film:
Talking about the film, Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India, said, “#ShareTheLoad is not just an advertising campaign; it’s a silent revolution that’s changing the way Indian society perceives household chores between couples. Each year we uncover a hidden truth. This year we are hearing more and more women say they are giving up on growth opportunities because of the mental and emotional load of domestic responsibilities. This holds many women back and stops them from achieving their full potential. But things are changing. There are so many moments in the film that show us this reality and how the shift is happening”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)