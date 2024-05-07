Ariel’s New Campaign is Redefining Household Rules with New Focus on HomeTeam

The ability to pursue career and personal aspirations, as often seen, hinges on their partner's willingness to step up and share the household responsibilities. Behind the façade of routine tasks lies an invisible burden – the mental load that women carry day in and day out. This unrelenting weight not only affects their well-being but also limits their potential for personal and professional growth. When partners share household responsibilities equally, it not only lightens the burden on women but also enables them to pursue their aspirations outside the home. This is the first step towards creating an environment where both partners can thrive both professionally and personally. From managing schedules to worrying about minute family needs, women juggle numerous responsibilities simultaneously, leading to stress and exhaustion. Acknowledging this mental load is essential to promote women's mental health.