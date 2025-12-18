After 8 Failed IVF Cycles In the UK, 42-Year-Old Woman Finds Success in Chennai

When she arrived at ARC Fertility Hospitals, doctors discovered issues that had been overlooked and went undiagnosed during her previous treatments, including a uterine septum and cervical stenosis, a medical condition that can significantly affect implantation.

ARC Fertility doctors then performed corrective surgeries to resolve existing hindrances and further evaluations revealed hydrosalpinx (a medical condition where one or both fallopian tubes become blocked and filled with fluid) this was also treated with laparoscopic surgery.

Unlike her earlier treatments in the UK, the doctors at ARC Fertility Hospital, suggested trying with her own eggs (something she had not attempted before). Through the right method of ovarian stimulation and ICSI using her husband’s sperm, four healthy blastocysts (early stage embryos) were created and frozen. Procedures such as ERA (Endometrial Receptivity Assay) and Lymphocyte Immunotherapy (LIT) also performed to prevent implantation failure.