Anvita Group Unleashes Massive Global Expansion Strategy

Realty firm Anvitha Group is rapidly advancing toward a major expansion. Group Chairman Boppana Achyuta Rao said that Anvita currently has projects spanning 10 million square feet under construction, comprising approximately 4,200 units.

Additionally, projects covering 20 million square feet are in various stages of approval. As part of its expansion strategy, the company plans to launch three new projects in Hyderabad, and one each in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, totaling around 11,000 units.

The company aims to deliver all five projects by 2029. Achyuta Rao stated that the projects are being designed with international standards, incorporating customer feedback in areas such as floor planning, clubhouses, ambiance, and lifestyle amenities.