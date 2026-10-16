Aniket Nikam Reaches 5,000+ Citizens Through Legal Aid

Aniket Nikam's story finds a place in Bollywood's Prahaar

Advocate Aniket Nikam has also drawn attention following the announcement of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, the upcoming Hindi biographical courtroom drama featuring acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao as renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Directed by Avinash Arun, the film explores Ujjwal Nikam's remarkable legal journey, including his role in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Interestingly, actor Ritvik Sahore, known for his performances in Dangal and Flames, portrays Advocate Aniket Nikam in the film. The storyline also explores the relationship between father and son, offering audiences a glimpse into the family behind some of India's most significant legal battles.

Scheduled for theatrical release on October 16, 2026, Prahaar has generated considerable interest for its portrayal of one of India's most recognised public prosecutors and the personal relationships surrounding his demanding professional journey.

While the film brings the Nikam family's legal legacy to the big screen, Aniket Nikam continues to build his own identity through legal practice and initiatives focused on making justice accessible to underserved communities.