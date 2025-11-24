AND Academy Featured Among Top 10 In Forbes India’s DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200

AND Academy’s live, interactive, instructor-led and project-based courses combine the effectiveness of offline learning with the convenience of learning online, giving learners the best of both worlds, and enabling them to transform their careers. Their client bases spreads across 300+ Indian cities as well as Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Greece, Malaysia, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Zambia. The platform’s global reach via their website extends to United States of America, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, as well as the United Kingdom,revealing massive business potential which they intend to harness in the near future.

Besides coming from a strong design pedigree, a key distinguishing characteristic of courses at AND Academy is the importance the institute places on bridging the growing employment gap in the country by equipping learners with essential technical skills. Career readiness in graduates is ensured through personalized career advice sessions on CV-building, interview guidance, and networking opportunities, which help learners seize key placement opportunities. The project-based pedagogy ensures that graduates have a market-ready portfolio, effectively showcasing their design expertise to recruiters. Additionally, the institute offers software training sessions alongside a broader design-oriented curriculum, ensuring that learners are well-equipped with industry standards upon completing the course.

The classes are conducted by faculty members who are industry experts and focus on engaging learners deeply through experiential and active learning. Robust assessments, external reviews, and guided portfolio-building round off a wholesome learning experience, which is one of AND Academy’s hallmarks and something that is quite rare among upskilling courses. The result is that so far, across nine batches and a thousand-plus learners, the platform has maintained an internal student feedback score of 90% (3.6 out of 4.0) and a Google Review rating of 4.6 stars (out of 5.0).

The school’s commitment to high-quality education and student success is evident in its innovative course structures and supportive learning environment, making it a premier choice for aspiring designers looking to enhance their skills and career prospects. At the moment, AND Academy offers courses in Graphic Design, UI UX Design, Interior Design, and Motion Graphics in various formats. Learners can choose from Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma (Part-time), and PG Diploma (Full-time) programs, depending on their career aspirations. The stackability of these courses allows for seamless progression to advanced classes for those who wish to continue their learning journey. The duration of each course varies by discipline, typically ranging from 16 weeks to a year.