RIL Shareholders Approve Anant Ambani's Board Role Amid Proxy Advisory Debate

RIL, founded by the siblings’ late grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani, had sought shareholder approval through a remote e-voting process for their appointments as non-executive directors. The e-voting started on September 27 and closed on October 26, following a postal ballot notice on September 25. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had spoken about mentoring his three children for leadership roles in the company for the next five years at the company's annual general meeting in August. The board's recommendation for the three appointments was seen as the initiation of a succession plan for the company's future.