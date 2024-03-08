Altairo forays into european luxury furniture segment

Expressing her excitement about the launch, Chandana Koganty, Managing Director, Altairo, said, “High-quality luxurious furniture designed and made in Europe, will be available at fair prices at our three-floor outlet. Available in unique designs and equally unique colours, our furniture products are priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5 crore. Altairo’s team of experts will suggest the furniture to the taste of customers. We will also offer outdoor furniture. Plans to set up stores pan India".

Altairo offers a host of international brands. Aran Cucine, the largest furniture manufacturer in Italy, has a dedicated floor at the outlet. Aran Cucine kitchens, wardrobes and office furniture are also available here. Furniture products from other internationally renowned brands such as Giorgio Collection, Ghidini 1961, Cantori, Rosini Divani, Scappini Home, Marelli, Plust and Mindo, are available here. Furniture made in Spain, Portugal, France and Denmark, will also be sold here.

“We did extensive research about the luxury furniture market. We have taken enough care so that product designs are not repeated. We will import and supply if customers want any specific luxury furniture,” Koganty added.