Ajay’s Cafe Turns Up The Flavour With Barbeque Fries At ₹70

The launch comes as Ajay’s Cafe continues to expand its presence. Its journey began with a single outlet in Navsari, Gujarat, in 2014 and has now grown to more than 286 outlets across 67 cities in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Gujarat remains its largest market, while the brand is also expanding into new states. It recently entered Maharashtra with two outlets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and plans to expand to 30 outlets in the state over the next year.

Ajay’s Cafe was founded on the belief that good-quality and tasty food can be made accessible at affordable prices. Its operating model combines a strong supply chain, standardised processes and a focus on consistent product quality. Since its inception, Ajay’s Cafe has served more than 4.44 crore burgers and 3.07 crore cold coffees.

With Barbeque Fries, Ajay’s Cafe has added a new flavour-led option to an established category while retaining the accessible price point associated with its menu. The new offering is now available across all its outlets.