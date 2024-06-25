PrideMeansMore: A Panel Discussion on Workplace Inclusion for LGBTIQ+

Inclusivity is now more important than ever, especially since individuals spend the majority of their day at work. It is essential to recognize that true progress towards equality extends beyond legal protections. It requires creating environments where all employees can thrive without fear of discrimination or exclusion.

In collaboration with Accenture in India, The Quint recently hosted a virtual panel discussion on #PrideMeansMore: Leading with Pride in Today's Workplaces. Executive Editor Shelly Walia brought together an esteemed panel to discuss ways to create a pride inclusive workplace and ensure greater representation of the LGBTIQ+ community in leadership roles.