Thriving Together: Accenture's Trailblazing Journey in Disability Inclusion

By leveraging diverse talents, workplaces can harnesses the untapped potential of every individual.
Accenture's disability inclusion at workplaces

The call for diversity and inclusion is louder than ever. However, one facet that often remains overlooked is the inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Persons with disabilities encounter various obstacles, from physical barriers to societal prejudices that fuels stereotypes. By leveraging diverse talents, workplaces can harnesses the untapped potential of every individual.

One revolutionary example of disability inclusion can be found at Accenture, where employees with disabilities are stepping into the spotlight to advocate for change. By sharing their personal experiences on International Day of Persons with Disablities 2023, these individuals are breaking down stereotypes and fostering a culture of understanding and acceptance within the organization.

Here are some of the stories:

"Having experienced the challenges of an acquired disability, I can confidently say that the enablement created through a combination of allies and assistive technology is truly empowering for people with disabilities"
Anil Jain- Accenture Leader at Strategy & Consulting, Global Network, India
"I never felt discriminated or judged for my disability and was always given equal opportunities and support from my leaders. These were true enablers for my career growth"
Sangeeta S Iyer, Accenture Leader at Accenture Technology, India

Following disability inclusion policies is important, but true commitment means more than just following rules that allows #ABillionVoices to rise. It's time for all workplaces to recognize the untapped potential within the disabled community and pave the way for a future where diversity is not just accepted but embraced.

