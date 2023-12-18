Thriving Together: Accenture's Trailblazing Journey in Disability Inclusion

Accenture's disability inclusion at workplaces
Source: iStock
The call for diversity and inclusion is louder than ever. However, one facet that often remains overlooked is the inclusion of persons with disabilities.
Persons with disabilities encounter various obstacles, from physical barriers to societal prejudices that fuels stereotypes. By leveraging diverse talents, workplaces can harnesses the untapped potential of every individual.
One revolutionary example of disability inclusion can be found at Accenture, where employees with disabilities are stepping into the spotlight to advocate for change. By sharing their personal experiences on International Day of Persons with Disablities 2023, these individuals are breaking down stereotypes and fostering a culture of understanding and acceptance within the organization.
Here are some of the stories:
Following disability inclusion policies is important, but true commitment means more than just following rules that allows #ABillionVoices to rise. It's time for all workplaces to recognize the untapped potential within the disabled community and pave the way for a future where diversity is not just accepted but embraced.
