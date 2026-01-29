Meet Abhishek Gunjan, Driving Bihar’s Consistent CLAT And AILET Result

In a country where top law ranks are usually associated with metro cities, one name from Patna, Bihar has been quietly rewriting that narrative for the past seven years. Abhishek Gunjan, from a middle-class family with no legacy advantages, has built one of the most trusted law preparation ecosystems in the region while delivering consistent CLAT and AILET toppers at the national level.

Today, Law Prep Tutorial Patna is widely regarded as one of the best law preparation institutes in Eastern India. But its story began with very limited resources, clarity of purpose, and relentless discipline.