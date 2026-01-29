Meet Abhishek Gunjan, Driving Bihar’s Consistent CLAT And AILET Result

advertisement
In a country where top law ranks are usually associated with metro cities, one name from Patna, Bihar has been quietly rewriting that narrative for the past seven years. Abhishek Gunjan, from a middle-class family with no legacy advantages, has built one of the most trusted law preparation ecosystems in the region while delivering consistent CLAT and AILET toppers at the national level.
Today, Law Prep Tutorial Patna is widely regarded as one of the best law preparation institutes in Eastern India. But its story began with very limited resources, clarity of purpose, and relentless discipline.
Abhishek Gunjan’s early life was shaped by middle-class realities. There were no elite academic networks, no financial cushion, and no exposure-driven shortcuts. Like thousands of aspirants from Bihar, he prepared for CLAT himself and faced failure. That setback became a turning point rather than an endpoint.
During his preparation phase, Abhishek saw a systemic gap. Students from Bihar had talent but lacked structured guidance, mentorship, and exposure. Most were forced to migrate to metro cities to compete nationally. Many could not afford to, and many dropped out midway.
Instead of leaving the problem behind, Abhishek chose to return and solve it. In 2019, he left Delhi and came back to Patna with a clear goal: prove that national-level law toppers can emerge from Bihar itself.
Law Prep Tutorial Patna was no brand recall or institutional backing. What existed was a system-focused approach to preparation built around conceptual clarity, exam temperament, and consistent mentoring.
For the past seven years, Abhishek Gunjan has delivered consistent CLAT and AILET results from Bihar. His students have produced seven consecutive Bihar toppers along with multiple national-level selections, including top ranks in CLAT and record performances in AILET for NLU Delhi.
These results were not isolated successes. They established a pattern. From a city rarely associated with top law ranks, Abhishek has been bringing toppers to India year after year, changing how Patna and Bihar are perceived in the legal education ecosystem.
From starting alone, Law Prep Tutorial Patna has grown into a large institution supported by over 100 professionals. Faculty members, mentors, counsellors, and academic teams work within a structured framework focused on long-term student outcomes rather than short-term hype.
Despite its scale, Abhishek remains deeply involved in academic planning. His own journey as a failed aspirant allows him to connect with students beyond syllabus and rankings. He understands pressure, fear, and self-doubt because he has lived it.
Education at Law Prep Tutorial Patna goes beyond entrance exams. The institute conducts legal awareness sessions across Bihar’s schools, educating students and teachers about constitutional values and legal rights.
This belief took a landmark form when Abhishek led the creation of the world’s largest hand-painted Preamble of the Indian Constitution, earning recognition from the World Book of Records, London.
To widen exposure for students, Abhishek has organised India’s Biggest Law Conclave for three consecutive years in Bihar, bringing national figures such as Dr. Subramanian Swamy and Pankaj Tripathi to interact directly with aspiring law students.
The impact of this work has earned national recognition. Law Prep Tutorial Patna is the only institute to receive the National Legal Excellence Award by ASSOCHAM, presented by the Law Minister. Abhishek Gunjan has also been honoured with the Iconic Brands Award by Zee News and the Industry Leaders Award by The Economic Times.
Beyond institutional success, Abhishek continues to advocate for systemic reform. He has formally requested the Government of Bihar to establish a second National Law University to strengthen legal education access across the state.
From having very little to building one of the best law preparation institutes in Eastern India, Abhishek Gunjan’s journey is defined by consistency, purpose, and belief. And as Bihar continues to send toppers to India year after year, his impact continues to grow.