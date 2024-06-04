Meet Abhay Agarwal, the Man Behind Health ATMs in India

With over 2,500 Health ATMs strategically installed across India, Clinics on Cloud is expanding the reach of preventive healthcare. Each Health ATM can check over 60 health parameters in less than 10 minutes, ensuring quick and comprehensive health assessments. CoC has over 8 million patients registered, and has operations in five countries, including Africa, the Philippines, and the Middle East. The company collaborates with PSUs, various state governments in India and globally, top government and private hospital chains, Fortune 500 companies for CSR initiatives, and educational institutions for student and staff health.

"We are proud to work with such diverse partners to enhance healthcare accessibility", says Abhay.

Since its inception in 2017, Clinics on Cloud has made remarkable progress in the healthcare sector. With operations spanning over 200 cities and a robust presence across India, the company has positively impacted millions of lives.