A Zing To Fusion Meals: How MasterChef India Is Blending Cultures And Kitchens

Food has no barriers, knows no language and has this innate ability to unite people across borders. And MasterChef has added an extra layer of verve to these flavourful cuisines.

Stepping up a notch from the world of hardback cookbooks, it has sizzled the kitchens of every aspiring Michelin-style chef. It has plated culinary experiences that were previously unheard of. And created an identity with which food aficionados across the remotest parts of the world want to identify themselves with.

Today, there is a MasterChef in almost every Indian household. Someone who cooks lip-smacking meals, potters around their kitchen to blend cuisines with their quintessential Indian touch. Someone who carries the legacy of their Dadi's nuskes to Michelin-style recipes and to whom the family always says, “Arre you should go for MasterChef India!”.

So, who are the contestants cooking up a storm at MasterChef India this season?