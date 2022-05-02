A Raspberry Jelly For Your Child This Summer

It is summertime, and temperatures are soaring like never before. And our kids always crave something sweet and refreshing. What to make? Pamper your child with a summery delight like this raspberry jelly. It is quick, easy, and the best sweet tooth fix.

A box of Weikfield jelly crystal raspberry, a box of Weikfield whipping cream mix, about 500 ml water, some freshly chopped strawberries, or any other fruit of your choice, and a handful of mint springs is all that you would need to get started.

Start with mixing the contents of the pack and premix sachet in a bowl. Then boil about 3 cups of water in a separate bowl. Let this cool for a minute. Now, pour the boiled water into the bowl containing the mixture. Stir until completely dissolved. Refrigerate the jelly for some time and chop some fresh strawberries or any other fruit of your choice.

Once, the jelly has been set, you can garnish it with some whipped cream, freshly chopped fruits and some mint springs.

Watch this video and get started.