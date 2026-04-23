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Keynes described demand. Ricardo explained comparative advantage. Arrow mapped market failures. Economics has always had a frontier. The 0→1 Doctrine writes the next one: a mathematical protocol governing the millisecond an AI system acts on an economic decision — a gap that has widened with every year of deployment.
Whether it constitutes a new law of economics remains open. What it does is not. It is a prescriptive mathematical protocol — a computational constitution — governing how AI systems align with human authority before any consequential decision executes. Keynesian theory predicts. The 0→1 Doctrine halts.
Three constitutional axioms govern the system — Delete-Before-Share, Human Dignity, and Decision Closure — supported by a body of theorems. Illustratively: the Decision Existence Theorem holds that an action executes only when regulatory, band, and human-authorisation conditions simultaneously resolve to true; the Band Sovereignty
Theorem holds that no AI system output may alter a governed system unless its normalised value falls within a pre-authorised human band.
Every measurable parameter is normalised to a value between 0 and 1. An authority publishes the band. Within it: a sealed proof is issued and the action executes. Outside it: the action stops and a verified human decides. Accountability is built before the fact, not reconstructed after it.
Parameter: Carbon compliance · Output: 0.67 · Band: [0.55, 0.80] · INSIDE
✓ Proof sealed. Action executes.
Parameter: Sovereign debt · Output: 0.91 · Band: [0.00, 0.75] · OUTSIDE
✗ Action stopped. ✓ Proof sealed. ✓ Human authority notified. Decision required.
Sustained GDP growth requires AI-assisted decisions on investment, credit, and resource allocation to remain within declared sovereign bands. The doctrine makes this measurable and verifiable in real time. A boom built on unchecked AI-driven credit is flagged before leverage becomes systemic. A recession deepened by autonomous fiscal contraction is interrupted before the trough. A depression triggered by cascading ungoverned AI decisions becomes architecturally preventable. Revival depends on trust. The doctrine is its mathematical foundation.
Loan approvals, capital ratios, market positions — every AI output filed before it reaches a counterparty. When a parameter breaches its range, the action stops before the market moves.
Inflation, employment, interest rates, deficit ceilings — all bands. When any breaches its declared limit, the record reaches the responsible authority before the decision executes.
Price signals, market concentration, taxation bands — every intervention filed. Every threshold breach attributable.
Crypto reserves, price stability, solvency ratios, catastrophe limits — a failure flagged and filed before collapse, not discovered after.
Wage levels, hiring criteria, employment rates — unfair outcomes cannot hide without a filed trace. Sanctions thresholds, tariff compliance — no raw data crosses borders, only bands.
Benefits eligibility, poverty thresholds, social transfers, housing adequacy — no exclusion operates invisibly. Unjust allocations cannot run in silence.
Drug dosage bands, treatment access, funding ratios — every AI-assisted decision filed before it affects a person. No shortfall disappears.
Grid stability, power reserves, renewable targets, safety thresholds — no infrastructure decision clears without both technical and fiscal bands passing. Capital does not move before the record is filed.
Foreign reserves, political stability, sanctions exposure, migration capacity — auditable, jurisdiction-portable. No nation's economic standing adjudicated by an algorithm that answers to no one.
The doctrine scales. Greater capability meets the same gate. Every output — AGI, autonomous agents, swarms, robotics, and quantum-assisted systems — stops outside the band and routes to a verified human. Every known threat superintelligence poses to humanity meets the same gate. The economic singularity faces the band first.
Every financial record is a future quantum target. The doctrine's proofs are post-quantum sealed. When quantum arrives, records are forward re-signed. The ledger survives.
“Human need normalised. Supply capability normalised. Bands compared. Proof issued. Or human called. One protocol. Every domain. Every system. Every life.”
Vatsal Soin is a systems theorist and inventor with multiple patent filings in six continents and grants across the United States, Japan, South Africa and more.